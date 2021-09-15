A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan for an on-the-ground look at Virginia Tech and some of the developments within the Hokies program leading up to Saturday.

The Mountaineers take on Virginia Tech at 12 p.m. Saturday. in the first on-campus meeting between the two since 2005 and the first overall since 2017.

1. What have we learned about this Virginia Tech team so far? Did the UNC game say more about Tech or the Tarheels?

The Hokies probably look a little more solid - particularly on defense - than preseason expectations, but the opener probably was more about the Heels than the Hokies in a lot of ways. The most notable improvement has come on that defensive side of the ball, which was a nightmare last year. Getting cornerback Jermaine Waller back from injury has complemented the depth that VT built (through trial-by-fire) last year, while Clemson transfer Jordan Williams has helped hold things down in the middle and made the rest of the defensive line have some opportunities to get out and make plays.

On offense, VT looks pretty much the same as it did under Braxton Burmeister last year: preferring game-management over big plays. The problem? There isn't a game-breaking running back (yet) like VT had in Khalil Herbert, since he turned a lot of the safer scheming into long gains and touchdowns anyway.