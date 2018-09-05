A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with The Vindicator writer Brian Dzenis for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's home opening opponent Youngstown State and some of the developments within the Penguins program.





1. How does this Youngstown State team compare to some of the ones in recent memory? What can West Virginia expect out of this group?

The Penguins are coming off a 23-21 loss to Butler, a team with no scholarship players and a 37-point underdog, so I would say as things stand, they do not compare well to the Penguins of the previous two seasons. The starting running back, center, left guard, one defensive tackle, one linebacker, long-snapper, punter and kicker are what's left as far as players that had meaningful roles during the 2016 national title run.