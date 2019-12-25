Take a peek behind the recruitments of some of the top West Virginia football targets in the 2020 class and how their decisions came together in our popular feature Behind the Curtain. We give you the inside on how prospects made their choices.





--Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead wide receiver Sam Brown shocked the recruiting world by picking West Virginia over Florida. But this seemed to be by design. Brown fell in love with Morgantown on his official visit to campus Dec. 6 and the coaches made a strong connection with his family. I can’t begin to tell you the job that Travis Trickett and Xavier Dye did here working this recruitment. Things really started to pick up in the fall and after his official visit it was assumed by many that he was going to end up in Morgantown despite being committed to Central Florida. Things got dicey for a minute when Florida offered, especially because he took a late visit when he wasn’t expected to but all the while he was informing the staff that he planned to sign with the Mountaineers. There was a lot of Florida smoke but his communication with West Virginia was that he would sign with them. He followed through. Trickett had a connection with Brown dating all the way back to his time at Georgia State.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE BEHIND THE CURTAIN