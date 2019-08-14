As it turned out, the Blues won that game and clinched the series in six games en route to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 1970.

The Wildwood, Missouri native not only got to see his hometown hockey team the St. Louis Blues capture their first-ever Stanley Cup in June, but he also got to appear in a video that was played for Blues fans prior to ‘Country Roads’ being played during a Western Conference Finals game against the San Jose Sharks.

Over the past year MY @StLouisBlues have adopted our song COUNTRY ROADS. BEYOND BLESSED THEY LET ME SPEAK BEFORE THEY PLAYED IT IN THE 3rd PERIOD BEFORE THEY MADE IT TO THE STANLEY CUP FINALS. LETTTSSSS GOOOOO MOUNTAINEERS LETSSS GOOOO BLUESSS BABYYYYY pic.twitter.com/trP8ts1lcC

Even though he’s over 600 miles away from his hometown, Behrndt feels right at home with the Mountaineers and his fellow offensive linemen, but playing in front of sold out crowds and thousands of people during Saturday’s last season took some getting used to at first.

“We got good attendance at games but it’s nowhere near like a Texas or playing against Oklahoma where it’s a sold out crowd,” Behrndt said regarding his high school football days. “It’s just one of those things you just have to get used to and I enjoy the atmosphere of all that but when the reality sets in, how many people are actually viewing that game, you don’t think about that on the field.”



Now heading into his redshirt junior season, Behrndt has taken over the center position since the spring after playing mostly guard as well as a little bit of tackle for the Mountaineers a season ago.



Playing the center position obviously has its challenges between snapping the football, identifying defensive fronts and schemes as well as communicating with the rest of the offensive line and quarterback.



But at this point in fall camp, Behrndt has seen himself progress over the course of summer and into fall camp and knows he’s capable of producing and holding down the starting center position.



“I think that I’ve personally have made some strides definitely with just steps, recognizing fronts, just really getting a complete feel for it,” Behrndt said. “I feel like defintely I’ll be able to perform at the college level 100 percent and be out there and be able to make plays, make calls.”



Snapping alone is a skill that that lives up to the cliché phrase, “practice makes perfect.” Behrndt practiced snaps over the summer with the quarterbacks and currently snaps about three or four times a day, knocking out 20-plus reps each time.



Behrndt’s experience playing at both guard positions has also helped him adjust to center in terms of double teams and pass sets.



“Guard helped from the aspect of double teams I think just because I’d have to do it to the right with Colton (McKivitz) and left with (former West Virginia center) Matt Jones,” Behrndt said.



“At center I have to do it with both, have to be good at both sides know exactly where Josh (Sills) likes to set up on a double team, where Mike (Brown) likes to set up on one and where we feel good meshed up together drive blocking. Also pass setting. Right and left, I played both guards last year so (at) center you have to be able to kick both ways.”