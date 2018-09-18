Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Belk building pipeline from WVU to the Peach State

Zibueseqfxr9s9qzc0km
Belk is entering his second season as WVU's cornerbacks coach.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

A new path is forming between the Mountain State and the Peach State when it comes to college football recruiting.

How did this newly-created pipeline come to be?

This can be mostly credited to West Virginia cornerbacks coach Doug Belk, who’s entering his second year with the program.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}