Bell impressed with West Virginia football virtual visit
Watertown (Ct.) The Taft School wide receiver Skyler Bell already knew West Virginia had his attention after offering a scholarship but now he plans to visit campus.
That’s because Bell participated in a virtual visit with the Mountaineers which allowed him to get a look at the campus, the new facilities and the plans they have coming in those departments. It also afforded him the chance to get a look at the academic side of West Virginia, among other things.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news