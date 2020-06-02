Watertown (Ct.) The Taft School wide receiver Skyler Bell already knew West Virginia had his attention after offering a scholarship but now he plans to visit campus.

That’s because Bell participated in a virtual visit with the Mountaineers which allowed him to get a look at the campus, the new facilities and the plans they have coming in those departments. It also afforded him the chance to get a look at the academic side of West Virginia, among other things.