Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit safety Dane Belton wasn’t surprised when he received a call from West Virginia running backs coach Marquel Blackwell a few weeks ago.

Blackwell had been the primary recruiter for Belton when he was at Toledo as the running backs coach so when he took the same post with the Mountaineers it seemed only to be a matter of time.

That time came shortly after Blackwell got the job and a scholarship offer followed a few weeks later.