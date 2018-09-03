CHARLOTTE – The season opener was a tale of two halves for Will Grier and while it didn’t start how he would have liked, it certainly finished that way.

Playing in front of his hometown for the first time in a West Virginia uniform, the fifth-year senior put together a career best performance in the yardage department with 429 against Tennessee. It also didn’t hurt matters that Grier also threw for five touchdowns, the fourth time he’s done so in his career.

Those totals also make up the four and sixth best marks in school history in those respective categories. Not too shabby.