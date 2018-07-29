Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive lineman Parker Moorer has been committed to Maryland since late April but still hasn’t completely closed his recruitment.

West Virginia is one of those schools that is working on the Rivals.com three-star prospect and he repaid the favor with a trip to campus for the Showtime Event over the weekend.

Moorer, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, originally considered the Mountaineers as one of his top schools prior to pledging to the Terrapins and the coaching staff hasn’t quite given up in their pursuit.