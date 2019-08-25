There will be no changes at the top of the Big 12 Bowl lineup this season or for the foreseeable future and that’s not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to post-season options.

Outside of the College Football Playoff selection process and Sugar Bowl, the conference has renewed agreements with six other bowl games until the 2025 season. Of those other six games, five of those match the league against other power five conferences making for an attractive slate.

The bowl games pit opportunities for Big 12 teams against the SEC, Pac-12 and ACC with the only non-power five matchup set to be against a group of five team in the final game of the pecking order.

“We wanted to be matched up against another power five institutions and I think we accomplished that without changing any of the bowl partners,” West Virginia director of athletics Shane Lyons said.

Along with the potential for a playoff game and the Sugar Bowl awarded to the league champion or runner-up, the remaining games are the Valero Alamo, Camping World, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas, AutoZone Liberty, Cheez-It and a rotation with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces and SERVPRO First Responder bowl games.

For the 2019 season that final game would be the First Responder Bowl against a representative from the AAC.

Those locations range from New Orleans, to San Antonio to Orlando to Houston to Memphis to Phoenix and finally Dallas giving a wide range of options for West Virginia fans. The Mountaineers have played in Orlando multiple times including last season against Syracuse and 2016 against Miami. The Camping World Bowl offers a potentially exciting draw against an ACC opponent.

“Orlando has been pretty good to us. It’s the match up there,” Lyons said.

The one location that West Virginia has yet to be selected is for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio which is awarded the next pick behind the Sugar Bowl. While it does offer an obstacle when it comes to travel given the Big 12 schedule already in place, it is an attractive match up for many reasons against the Pac-12 Conference. Last season Iowa State was selected for the game.

Moving further down the list the Mountaineers have competed in both the Liberty Bowl against the SEC and the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix against the Pac-12. While there aren’t many destinations in driving distance for the majority of West Virginia fans there wasn’t a lot of movement to look at changes.

“When you start going away from the top tier bowls you start questioning whether fans will go even if it’s three hours away or if they’ll stay at home,” Lyons said.

Still even with more bowl games on the slate, the television numbers continue to show that people are tuning in to see games during the heart of the holiday season.





The bowl lineup is as follows:

Sugar Bowl vs. SEC -- New Orleans -- Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m.

Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Pac-12 -- San Antonio -- Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.

Camping World Bowl vs. ACC – Orlando -- Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. SEC -- Houston -- Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. SEC -- Memphis -- Dec. 31, 2:45 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl vs. Pac-12 -- Phoenix -- Dec.27, 9:15 p.m.

SERVPRO First Responder vs. AAC -- Dallas -- Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.





