The Big 12 has their television contract in place through the 2031 season after extending the agreement with ESPN and FOX. Now, the league is locking in their venues for the championships as well as opening up a new footprint for the league.

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Big 12 has extended the rights to the league’s football championship game with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas through the 2030 season.

The home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T has served as the host of the game since its return in 2017.

“It’s a world class venue, probably the finest venue in America. We have a great partnership with AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys, the entire organization,” Yormark said. “And it’s nice we start our season here effectively and end it here.”

Doubling down on that partnership was critically important for the league and Yormark was excited to lock the Big 12 into that venue for the better part of the next decade.

The 2022 Big 12 Football Championship, held at AT&T Stadium, had the second-highest attendance of all conference title games with 69,335 spectators as No. 10 K-State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in OT.

Additionally, the 2022 Football Championship game delivered 9.4M viewers on ABC, the most watched Big 12 Championship since 2018. Ratings were up 15% from 2021, peaking at 12.7M viewers, the most of any conference championship across all networks.

Yormark also has turned his attention toward talks with local officials regarding extending the Big 12 basketball championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The event has been held in Kansas City since 2010 but last year was the first time Yormark had experienced the event.

“Went there with a lot of different thoughts and came away hugely impressed,” he said. “We don’t share our voice in a market like Kansas City during our basketball championship. If you look at some of the other markets, there are multiple conference championships going on at the same time.”

Yormark specifically highlighted the fan base in and around the city and how the community really embraces the tournament in its current format.

“One that we would like to double down on and we are in conversations with local officials about extending that agreement as well,” he said.

The final component comes in the form of Big 12 Mexico which is the first international extension and will see Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball played there. It will begin in December 2024 and the Big 12 is exploring a football bowl game in Monterrey, starting in 2026.

While there were opportunities for one-off events at various locations, the Mexico selection was more of a strategic choice given the makeup of many member institutions to help grow over time. Along with the games being played in Mexico, there will be Hispanic radio for the Big 12 championship and select games will be played on ESPN and FOX Deportes to familiarize the country with teams.

“It’s an ideal extension to our geographic footprint,” Yormark said.



