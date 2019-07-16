Big 12 Media Day Notebook: Bob Bowlsby Press Conference
The Big 12 media days kicked off Monday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
First to address the media was Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby who discussed numerous things such as financials, the transfer portal and a new digital network.
----------
Financial and competitive positives - Bowlsby started things off by highlighting the conference’s competitive and financial achievements throughout the year.
Competitively, the Big 12 won four national titles between Baylor women’s basketball, Oklahoma women’s gymnastics, Texas men’s tennis and Texas Tech men’s outdoor track and field.
Other feats include four Big 12 teams competing and finishing as runners-up in their sports and the Big 12 football Championship game breaking the attendance record for a conference championship at over 83,000.
“In addition to setting the record for attendance at a conference championship game, our basketball tournament was the best attended in our history and also among all of the major conferences last year,” Bowlsby added.
Student-athletes themselves racked up awards and honors as well such as former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray capturing the Heisman Trophy and former Oklahoma State golfer Matthew Wolff earning National Player of the Year honors.
Financially, the Big 12 enjoyed a successful year as far as revenue distribution goes according to Bowlsby.
“We distributed $38.8 million, a 6% increase from previous years,” Bowlsby said. “When you include the member participation subsidy, which I think most of you are aware varies from institution to institution. They vary from $1.1 million this last year to almost $4 million. The distributions for some of our schools are clearly over $40 million, and that's plus their third tier activity. So as you know that range is from about a million dollars a school to something between 15 to 20 million dollars at the University of Texas.
“Of that money we took in, we distributed about 93%. We took about 7% for conference overhead to run our championships and do the things we do. A big chunk of that was legal fees, but we are an efficient organization. I think 93% is the highest percentage of distribution in all of college athletics so we feel good about that. Our distribution has gone up 55% in the last five years.”
Bowlsby talks transfer portal - Arguably one of the most talked about and polarizing topics in college sports this year has been the use of the transfer portal.
College athletes have been entering the portal at a high rate, but despite this, the actual transfer numbers have remained steady, according to Bowlsby.
“We recently got a report from (West Virginia athletic director) Shane Lyons saying that the number of transfers on an institution-by-institution basis are really about the same as they have been over the last few years. Interestingly enough there are kids going to the portal and leaving with a scholarship and finding difficulty in getting another scholarship at another institution,” Bowlsby said.
“There are many walk-ons in the portal that are going from a non-scholarship environment trying to find a scholarship and you certainly can't blame them for that.”
Bowlsby voiced his displeasure with the transfer portal citing the processes's ease.
“I think we're sending a bad message to kids that they can have a bad practice or a bad week of practice and just decide one day they're going to walk out and put their name in the portal without talking to their coaches,” Bowlsby said. “I don't think that was every envisioned and it shouldn't work that way. It's not that way in your private life or your business life and I just think we're sending a bad message.”
However, Bowlsby did bring up an interesting change he would make to the entire transfer process if it were up to him.
If he could do it differently, he’d have all transfers sit out a year after transferring and then have them decide whether or not they wanted that year of eligibility back. Bowlsby also said he’d have this policy applied to all collegiate sports.
“After a transfer, sitting a year is good academically. There isn't any question. It's better in some sports than it is in others, but I sit on the National Letter of Intent Appeal Board and we almost always have a sick relative or some family situation that needs to be taken care of,” Bowlsby said.
“If you stay there and go through the process, you would be able to not forfeit that year, but sit a year, get acclimated, move through your career and if you want that year back, either as a graduate transfer or as a fifth year player you can stay on scholarship and participate. I think that's the model that works,” he added.
Big 12 Now - A new digital network will be available this fall called Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Big 12 Now will be available 24/7, 365 on Apple TV, Android devices, Roku, ChromeCast, FireTV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and all new Samsung TVs, according to Bowlsby. The network can also be streamed on mobile devices, iPads, TVs, etc.
According to Bowlsby, eight of the conference’s 10 schools will be aligned with this deal except for Texas and Oklahoma who already have existing long-term rights agreements.
“It doesn't diminish our reliance on ESPN and Fox as our partners with our tier 1 consumption, but all of our sports will be available on ESPN+, on Big 12 Now at one time or another,” Bowlsby said.
READ: Changes coming for viewing WVU games in future?
“There is a Big 12 landing page that is menu-driven, very easy to use and when it's fully functional and operational, ESPN+ and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will be carrying over 800 Big 12 events. Fox will continue to have some selection opportunities on some of our Olympic sports and some of our women's basketball sports, but as I say, 24/7, 365 worldwide.”
A new beginning. 😎— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 15, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/LC4dnYV4gl. pic.twitter.com/4dIdrm7VUk
Conference expansion? - Another hot topic every year is conference expansion.
However, Bowlsby was quick to say that there have been no talks to expand the conference beyond its 10 teams and also mentioned that this was the seventh consecutive year that question was asked first.
“You are setting records,” Bowlsby joked.
One of the advantages of having 10 teams in the conference according to Bowlsby is in football, for example, all programs play each other during the regular season and the top two teams in the conference end up playing for the conference title.
Other programs such as the ACC, SEC and Big 10 have two divisions and the winners of those divisions square off in the title game.
The Round Robin format has been in place since the Big 12 Championship game returned in 2017 and has seen Oklahoma win the Big 12 title and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff the past two seasons.
“We think the full Round Robin is the right way to conduct competition and in the case of our basketball, full double Round Robin,” Bowlsby said. “We are distributing record revenues and we have heretofore unanticipated media opportunities and I don't expect that to be an active topic on anybody's agenda within the conference anytime in the foreseeable future.”
College Football Playoff Expansion - When asked about his stance on expanding the College Football Playoff beyond four teams, Bowlsby didn’t disclose anything.
However, he made it clear that discussions regarding the issue are ongoing.
“We have had a lot of discussions,” Bowlsby said. “We are evaluating the current environment, which as I stated earlier I think we all agree is superior to any of the predecessor organizations but I'm not going to get into any of the specifics of what we're talking about. We have had some conversations. We're going to have some more.”
New faces - The conference will feature four new head coaches this season in Neal Brown (West Virginia), Matt Wells (Texas Tech), Les Miles (Kansas) and Chris Klieman (Kansas State).
These programs were ranked in the bottom four of the preseason conference rankings released last week and voted on by media representatives (7. Texas Tech, 8. West Virginia, 9. Kansas State, 10. Kansas).
Bowlsby noted this but then went on to praise these coaches’ impressive resumes and wished them well.
“If you're coming into this league as four new people are this year, it's a daunting task to try and find wins,” Bowlsby said.
“These four new coaches are all excellent veteran, seasoned coaches, but not surprisingly their teams are picked 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th in our league this year. Les Miles and Chris Klieman have both won national championships. Both are extraordinarily talented veteran head coaches. Matt Wells at Texas Tech has honed his craft and has great teams at Utah State and is a great asset to Texas Tech. Neal Brown is one of the coaches that I've been keeping an eye on. He is an outstanding young coach. I don't envy the task they have.”
Bowlsby backs Big 12 defenses - If there was one thing Bowlsby really wanted to emphasize during this press conference it was that the Big 12 is capable of playing defense.
In a conference loaded with high potent and high scoring offenses each season, Bowlsby made it known that in six of the seven bowl games Big 12 teams played in this past season, Big 12 defenses held the opposing offense to below its season scoring average.
The lone defense that allowed its opponent to score above their season average was Baylor’s, which allowed 45 points to Vanderbilt during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.
“Contrary to popular belief there are kids that tackle in the Big 12,” Bowlsby said. “Thank you for noting that.”
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook