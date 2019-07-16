The Big 12 media days kicked off Monday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

First to address the media was Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby who discussed numerous things such as financials, the transfer portal and a new digital network.

Financial and competitive positives - Bowlsby started things off by highlighting the conference’s competitive and financial achievements throughout the year.

Competitively, the Big 12 won four national titles between Baylor women’s basketball, Oklahoma women’s gymnastics, Texas men’s tennis and Texas Tech men’s outdoor track and field.

Other feats include four Big 12 teams competing and finishing as runners-up in their sports and the Big 12 football Championship game breaking the attendance record for a conference championship at over 83,000.

“In addition to setting the record for attendance at a conference championship game, our basketball tournament was the best attended in our history and also among all of the major conferences last year,” Bowlsby added.

Student-athletes themselves racked up awards and honors as well such as former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray capturing the Heisman Trophy and former Oklahoma State golfer Matthew Wolff earning National Player of the Year honors.

Financially, the Big 12 enjoyed a successful year as far as revenue distribution goes according to Bowlsby.

“We distributed $38.8 million, a 6% increase from previous years,” Bowlsby said. “When you include the member participation subsidy, which I think most of you are aware varies from institution to institution. They vary from $1.1 million this last year to almost $4 million. The distributions for some of our schools are clearly over $40 million, and that's plus their third tier activity. So as you know that range is from about a million dollars a school to something between 15 to 20 million dollars at the University of Texas.

“Of that money we took in, we distributed about 93%. We took about 7% for conference overhead to run our championships and do the things we do. A big chunk of that was legal fees, but we are an efficient organization. I think 93% is the highest percentage of distribution in all of college athletics so we feel good about that. Our distribution has gone up 55% in the last five years.”

Bowlsby talks transfer portal - Arguably one of the most talked about and polarizing topics in college sports this year has been the use of the transfer portal.

College athletes have been entering the portal at a high rate, but despite this, the actual transfer numbers have remained steady, according to Bowlsby.

“We recently got a report from (West Virginia athletic director) Shane Lyons saying that the number of transfers on an institution-by-institution basis are really about the same as they have been over the last few years. Interestingly enough there are kids going to the portal and leaving with a scholarship and finding difficulty in getting another scholarship at another institution,” Bowlsby said.

“There are many walk-ons in the portal that are going from a non-scholarship environment trying to find a scholarship and you certainly can't blame them for that.”

Bowlsby voiced his displeasure with the transfer portal citing the processes's ease.

“I think we're sending a bad message to kids that they can have a bad practice or a bad week of practice and just decide one day they're going to walk out and put their name in the portal without talking to their coaches,” Bowlsby said. “I don't think that was every envisioned and it shouldn't work that way. It's not that way in your private life or your business life and I just think we're sending a bad message.”

However, Bowlsby did bring up an interesting change he would make to the entire transfer process if it were up to him.

If he could do it differently, he’d have all transfers sit out a year after transferring and then have them decide whether or not they wanted that year of eligibility back. Bowlsby also said he’d have this policy applied to all collegiate sports.

“After a transfer, sitting a year is good academically. There isn't any question. It's better in some sports than it is in others, but I sit on the National Letter of Intent Appeal Board and we almost always have a sick relative or some family situation that needs to be taken care of,” Bowlsby said.

“If you stay there and go through the process, you would be able to not forfeit that year, but sit a year, get acclimated, move through your career and if you want that year back, either as a graduate transfer or as a fifth year player you can stay on scholarship and participate. I think that's the model that works,” he added.