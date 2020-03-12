All Big 12 Conference championships have been suspended until April 15 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This has resulted in the cancellation of the Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments that were taking place in Kansas City this week as well the upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the news at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“After consultation with our Board of Directors it was decided that cancelling these championships was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Bowlsby said in a press release.

According to the press release, details regarding full refunds of ticket purchases for these championships will be available in the near future.

As far as conducting future Big 12 Championships go, that subject will be evaluated and determined by April 15, according to the press release.

Other conferences such as the ACC, Big 10, SEC and AAC have also cancelled its conference basketball tournaments