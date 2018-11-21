Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 08:29:00 -0600') }} football

Bigelow making best of second chance at WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

There was a time that the thought couldn’t help but cross the mind of Kenny Bigelow.

“Why me?”

An easy question to ask when you consider that the former five-star defensive lineman had not one, but two major knee injuries during his five years at Southern California.

