Bigelow making best of second chance at WVU
There was a time that the thought couldn’t help but cross the mind of Kenny Bigelow.
“Why me?”
An easy question to ask when you consider that the former five-star defensive lineman had not one, but two major knee injuries during his five years at Southern California.
