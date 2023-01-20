Stewart will coach the Mountaineer tight ends. (USA Today Sports Images)

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced on Friday that he was adding Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Blaine Stewart to the Mountaineer staff. Stewart will coach West Virginia's tight ends.

"Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football. His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home," Brown said. "He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended." "He builds relationships, and you can tell that he is the son of a coach. He knows and has worked with members of our current coaching staff in the past which will also be an asset. His enthusiasm and love for this program will be contagious."

From 2018-20, Stewart was a coaching assistant on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh. He spent a total of four years coaching in the NFL. He has worked with the offense and special teams on the professional level. Additionally, he has worked with the defensive scout team and tutored the wide receivers.

"I am so thankful to Coach Neal Brown for the opportunity to return home to a program that means so much to me and my family. West Virginia will always hold such a special place in my heart," Stewart said. "It is an honor and privilege to come home to represent not only the University, but the entire state. I am ready to get to work to provide a product that Mountaineer fans will be proud of on and off the field."

He is the son of the late West Virginia head football coach Bill Stewart, who coached WVU for three seasons. After graduating from Morgantown High School, Stewart started his collegiate playing career at James Madison before moving on to the University of Charleston. He earned his bachelor's degree from James Madison in 2016 and a master's degree from Charleston in 2017.