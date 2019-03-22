And there’s a blueprint in place to make sure all of the pieces fit into the puzzle. Just like when Brown was at Troy, where his unit led the nation in special team’s efficiency, he has divided up the responsibilities across his ten-man coaching staff in Morgantown.

Special teams are an important piece of the puzzle to Neal Brown.

Inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler will serve as the coordinator but each phase is broken up so each of the assistants has a hand on that side of the ball. For example, Seiler will serve as the lead on the punt team while outside linebackers coach Al Pogue handles punt return.



Going further down the list you will have secondary coach Jahmile Addae will be charged with kickoffs, running backs coach Chad Scott will handle kickoff return, offensive line coach Matt Moore is responsible for the field goal team and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley takes the lead on field goal blocks.

Each of those will take the lead on each unit but all ten coaches are involved.

“We will be opportunistic. I view them as offensive opportunities,” he said.

Brown is involved with every single special teams period only reinforcing how serious he takes that side of the ball. Every day around 30-minutes is devoted to special teams where they work technique and try to hit on multiple phases during that window.

For example, to open spring the Mountaineers hit on aspects of punt, field goal, field goal block and punt return where they work drills and techniques in each area.

The goal leaving the spring for Brown is to hopefully develop a two-deep at each spot after identifying personnel and cultivating an attitude on that side of the ball.

“It’s something we talk about a lot is special teams, and we invest time, we invest energy from using our best players to all of our coaches being actively involved in special teams,” Brown said.

The coaching staff speaks to each of the players about a two-pronged approach featuring both technique and effort in that phase of the game. The effort aspect has to be demanded from coach to players on the field but the responsibility also lies in cultivating the correct techniques as well.

“You want them to develop as you go through. And the last thing is you want a basic fundamental understanding of your scheme,” Brown said.

There’s a clear plan on that side of the ball in place and now it’s about getting in put into place.