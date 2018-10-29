SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





James Bolden hasn’t been able to physically practice leading up the season opener but that hasn’t stopped him from being a central figure with the team.

The redshirt junior has been recovering from what head coach Bob Huggins referred to as “stretched ligaments,” in his hand which has sidelined him for the majority of the pre-season practices.

It’s a tough blow for any team but especially one with a deep but young back court after losing the two starters from a season ago to graduation.

And with Bolden sidelined it has forced others into those roles.

“When you take Beetle Bolden out of practice, it really hurts your practice,” he said.

Bolden hasn’t been able to participate in the day-to-day at practice as he attempts to recover in time for the season opener against Buffalo but he hasn’t been absent either. A presence on the sideline, Bolden has been working with the coaches on the sideline to maintain his conditioning levels.

But he’s embraced perhaps a much more important role in his on-the-floor absence – mentor.

“I know I can’t be out there physically helping them but mentally I can be on the sidelines telling them what they’re doing wrong and what they need to do here and there,” he said.

It’s something he was able to pick up from some of the central figures in his career at West Virginia those aforementioned leaders Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles. It’s one thing to say something in a leadership role, another to act it out and that is a lesson that he learned early once he stepped foot on campus.

By observing those two and how they approached the game, he was able to craft a way that he would approach being a leader by taking elements from that and mixing it with his own.

“If you show these young guys how to work, then they’ll follow your footsteps and you’ll lead them the right way,” Bolden said.

Aside from fellow junior guard Chase Harler, the rest of the backcourt is comprised of either freshmen or newcomers meaning that Huggins and Bolden to a lesser degree has been tasked with getting them up to speed so they can handle the rigors of a Big 12 Conference schedule.

But the good news is that early on they have gotten the message.

“Those guys are learning fast that if you don’t play hard in practice you’re not going to play in the real game or you’re going to be on the treadmill all day,” Bolden said.

When he does return to the court, Bolden is set to fill a role potentially as the one or the two and is coming off a season where he accounted for just under nine points per game. One of the best shooters on the team, Bolden has mostly come off the bench as a spark during his career but could be in line for even more minutes this year as the most seasoned member of the guard group.

Now in his fourth year with the program after a redshirt season, Bolden understands what is being asked of him from Huggins on and off the court.

“Just try to be a leader,” he said.

It’s something that has come rather seamlessly through the course of pre-season practices and should only benefit the club as the Mountaineers ready for the season.