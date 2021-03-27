WVSports - Brown addresses mutual departure of West Virginia safety Smith

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed the departure of starting spear safety Tykee Smith openly and honestly.

Brown referred to Smith’s exit from the program, which occurred on the first day of spring practice, as a mutual one between the safety and the Mountaineers.

“It’s a lot like some relationships I’m sure everyone on here has been in. It just gets to the point where it’s best for both parties and that’s kind of where we were,” Brown said. “Nothing negative to say about him. Had really good two years here being productive on the field and we’ll wish him the best.”

Smith, 5-foot-10, 198-pounds, played in 22 games with West Virginia during his time with the Mountaineers and was highly productive piling up 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions during his time on the field.

Last season he earned third-team All-American honors by the AP and was set to reprise his role as a third-year starter this fall.

Brown made it clear that regardless he wasn’t going to complain about the NCAA Transfer Portal which has eased the access of players exiting programs. No, instead while he understands arguments on both sides of the coin it’s his job to figure it out.

“It’s made the job of coaches harder but we’re well compensated and we’ll figure it out,” he said.

But while it might have come as a surprise to many, it wasn’t to the coaching staff. In fact, the exit of Smith joins the majority of those that have entered the transfer portal this off-season in the sense that it was expected by the coaching staff. The only exception to that has been cornerback Dreshun Miller, who left after starting nine games last year and ended up at Auburn.

“The rest of them you could kind of see coming. To this point, we’ve gained more than we’ve lost. We’ve got to continue to do a good job,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers have already signed two transfers this off-season with former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester participating in spring practice and Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon set to join once the summer rolls around. But the work is still ongoing to fill slots as well.

“Our class is still going to be worked on. We need to address a couple spots at defensive back. We’ve got a linebacker, but we hope to add another one there,” he said.