The best way to help the secondary is with a good pass rush.

That must be on the mind of head coach Neal Brown when it comes to the appointment of new assistant Victor Cabral overtop the outside linebackers when the vacancy on staff was in the safety room.

Former assistant Dontae Wright left the program in December as the co-defensive coordinator at Troy meaning that the Mountaineers needed to fill his slot on the staff.

Turns out that Brown thought differently and took things in the opposite direction by seeking out an experienced and productive coach to handle the front end of the defense in Cabral.

A former defensive lineman himself, Cabral has coached the position for 15 years and his unit at his latest stop Appalachian State displayed considerable growth from the previous year with 86 tackles for loss and 35 sacks both ranking in the top half of the Sun Belt Conference.

It’s quite the coup for the Mountaineers as Cabral has had productive units across his coaching career and now will take on a different challenge in Morgantown looking to get the most out of a new position.

At West Virginia, Cabral will be asked to take over coaching the outside linebackers room something that was handled by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley last season. That is a spot that the program is trying to get more production out of overall with Tyrin Bradley back after he recorded 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception splitting the role last season and the addition of Ty French.

French was a standout at his previous stop Gardner-Webb where he appeared in 41 games and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field.

With those two on the roster, along with some of the young pieces, the Mountaineers want to ensure they’re getting the most out of that spot and Cabral will certainly help in that department.

The question now naturally becomes what unfolds in the back end of the defense? Secondary coach ShaDon Brown is still overseeing the position groups but now will take on a larger role with two different spots under his tutelage. But with the focus on getting more versatile options that can move around between different spots that might not be as big of an adjustment as it would seem.

Brown already oversaw the entire secondary and now that role will expand. But you also have graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin who can assist there as well as coordinator Jordan Lesley who could step in to provide some assistance given the fact he oversees the entire defensive unit.

However, if Cabral and the rest of the coaches can successfully unlock the potential of the outside linebacker pieces on this roster it would go a long way toward making this defense much better in 2024.

Getting after the quarterback is a necessity and it’s clear that Brown has put a major focus on making sure the Mountaineers can do just that this coming season.