Football is certainly important, but the game has taken a backseat for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown as they attempt to navigate the uncharted waters caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because the primary focus for Brown and the rest of his coaches has nothing to do with a football field as he manages a roster of players as well as his coaching staff.

“My antenna is up for the mental health and well-being of our players,” he said.

Brown wants to ensure that his players stay healthy and safe while they continue to cultivate the relationships between one another during a difficult time. That means understanding how to stay connected even when you’re apart, which has been what the Mountaineers are forced to do.

Because every situation is different for players on the roster that lends itself to emotional rollercoasters and pitfalls dealing with what the coronavirus has created. Some players have had to move back home after being out on their own or their family members could be out of work leading to extra stress.

“Our guys are dealing with so much so what I try to do is really stay in tune,” Brown said.

That is the same approach with the coaching staff at large and a big part of what is try to read the temperature of those two factions in order to make plans with the eight hours of virtual football related activities that they are able to utilize. Those primarily consist of team or positional meetings.

But given the different levels of stress, that’s where reading the room becomes important.

“If I feel frustration levels or if I feel that people are getting into a negative place then we cut it back a lot,” he said. “I think you kind of got to get a temperature for each day how it’s going to each week how it’s going and be able to adjust your plan.”

But one positive when it comes to the work around football is that Brown and his coaching staff have been able to inspect what he expects from his players and become more well-rounded in that instruction. That means that being forced to hold meetings virtually has forced some introspection.

That evaluation could very well lead to better teaching in-person once things do resume.

“How do we quiz; how do we make sure these are getting the material we’re trying to teach? As coaches we’ve improved as teachers and continue to grow,” he said.