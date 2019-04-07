SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

One of West Virginia’s open spots on the offensive line may be filled sooner than expected.

That’s because of the strides offensive lineman Mike Brown has made throughout the spring according to his teammates and coaches.



Brown, a 6-foot-3, 355-pound redshirt junior, saw action in four games last year which was his first season in the gold and blue since transferring from Eastern Arizona Community College.



“Mike has probably progressed more than anybody on the offense,” offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore said. “He studies really hard, he’s up here twice a day. He’s constantly studying film, he’s constantly trying to make himself better. He’s moving really well. He’s doing a good job of taking care of his body.”

Brown didn't play football during high school and went on a two-year mission trip before attending Eastern Arizona Community College.

With his size, quickness and brief football career leading up to this point, Brown can be described as a raw talent according to Moore which has its benefits.



“The good thing about it is he doesn’t have a lot of bad habits,” Moore said. “He’s never been the guy who’s been put in the position now where he has to play. You have to coach him every day, and he’s really responding well to it. It’s just the fundamentals of everything. He’s really responding well.”

Moore believes Brown moves well in his 355-pound frame, but the focus is on Brown preserving is movement and improving his overall stamina.

“The biggest thing about his movement right now is sustaining that movement,” Moore said. “That’s what concerns me more than anything is being able to get to a weight where you can play 80 plays. He can play 10 plays as hard as anybody, but it’s the next 70 that you have to make sure about.”

“He understands that. He does extra conditioning. We make sure we watch what he eats. He’s going to get there. It’s just one of those things where you can’t snap your fingers and make it happen, as we all know,” he added.

One of the keys for Brown in his development and growth is watching film, something he has been doing a lot of as mentioned earlier.

Going up against Vic Koenning’s defense day after day hasn’t been an easy task for the offensive unit according to players and coaches due to the unit’s movement and ability to disguise different looks.

"I know some days we come into film--our heads are spinning (with) some of the looks that this defense gives you,” fifth-year senior left tackle Colton McKivitz said. “It’s a good thing we get to see that because some defenses, they’ll just sit there in a 4-3 and play it even, but some teams like TCU or Oklahoma State, they’re going to move around a lot.”

Not only is Brown’s film study improving his knowledge of the game, but it’s also helping him understand how to block against this mobile defense.

“He’s leading right now in guys who are watching film and I think that’s helping him in seeing defenses,” McKivitz said. “He didn’t really play a lot of football coming into here so he’s making strides. I think his knowledge of the game is getting better. It’s what’s helping him the most is seeing that defense on film and then putting it on the field so that’s a big step for him.”

Brown’s hard work, dedication and progress have caught the attention of his teammates and coaches throughout the spring, including Moore, McKivitz and redshirt junior center Chase Behrndt.

Each of them know Brown has the ability to become an asset for them this season.



“He’s making massive strides and I’m really happy for him,” Behrndt said. “He’s really putting in a lot of extra work to really help out our offense because he knows that he has the ability to become a key factor here and we’re really going to need him to step up.”



Redshirt junior Josh Sills, who suffered a leg injury last week, will more than likely start at right guard which leaves a question mark on the left guard position.



With the strides he’s made, Moore believes Brown can become one of the starting guards if he keeps improving.

“If he’ll continue to progress, I can actually see him staying in that position as the starting guard, if he’ll continue to progress,” Moore said.