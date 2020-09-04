WVSports - Brown needs to see improvement in West Virginia special teams, penalties

Penalties and special teams are significant factors that can win or lose football games.

So it should come as no surprise that those were the two items that displeased head coach Neal Brown the most with his football team following the scrimmage over the weekend.

Brown is at least acceptable of aggressive penalties such as a defensive lineman amped up on a third and long and jumping a snap count. He doesn’t condone it, but he can at least understand it.

But it’s issues that display a lack of discipline, concentration and focus are the infractions that have him most upset. For example, procedure penalties, delay of games from veteran quarterbacks and inexcusable unsportsmanlike actions for example.

“Those are the ones you don’t want to see,” Brown said.

Things were even worse in the special teams department as Brown simply wasn’t pleased with what unfolded on that side of the ball in any capacity. That has to get better as the second-year head coach wants to see the Mountaineers excel in that department once the season begins.

“Special teams just aren’t good enough right now. We have got to get better,” he said. “We spend a lot of time; we invest in those. I think that has to be our edge this season.”

Some of that can be explained considering that the Mountaineers spent the bulk of the early practice sessions in split groups which separated the team. It allowed the coaches to evaluate them and see if they can handle work on special team, as well as instructing what to do, but there simply wasn’t enough depth to go through those full speed reps with the various groups.

That has changed since the team started working together, but things are behind schedule.

“We’ve just got to get better at it,” he said.

The plan is to continue to work special teams leading up to the season opener, with a bulk of it dedicated to that live work in order to help them get up to speed. Things did get better in the next session but the punt return unit must continue to improve.

The focus is to be ready on those high energy, high contact plays to be in position where Brown wants them to be once the season arrives Sept. 12.