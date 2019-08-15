Brown on West Virginia long snapper Sunahara: "He’s been on the money"
West Virginia’s first fall camp under head coach Neal Brown has had its ups and downs on all three sides of the ball.
Consistency has been a big emphasis for the Mountaineers this fall and something that has lacked at times over camp, but among one of the players who has remained a constant is fifth-year long snapper Rex Sunahara.
“I’ll probably jinx him, but he’s been on the money,” Brown said. “So he’s been right on point.”
Sunahara’s journey to Morgantown began when he took up long snapping at a camp in Cincinnati when he was less than 10 years old. His father, current West Virginia volleyball coach, Reed, was coaching volleyball at the University of Cincinnati at the time.
From there, Sunahara would attend Bay High School in Cleveland (Oh.) and become a dual-sport student-athlete at the University of Rhode Island, but would later decide to transfer due to the long distance between Rhode Island and his family in Cleveland.
“It was just really far from home,” Sunahara said. “It was really hard to leave my brother and my mom and my sister who were back in Cleveland.”
It was Sunahara’s father, Reed, who would play a key role in getting Rex to Morgantown by helping him get in contact with the football program’s staff and coaches.
Now with one year remaining in the gold and blue and fresh off his first season as the team’s full-time long snapper, Sunahara is striving to maintain his consistency in the center of it all along with the rest of the special teams unit.
To improve his game, Sunahara sought assistance and advice from Kyle Stelter, a former NFL long snapper and owner of Special Teams U. Sunahara worked with Stelter in Eau Claire, Wisconsin during the summer and found his help very valuable.
“Taught me how to become a more refined snapper which I had never had coaching on before,” Sunahara said. “It was something that really helped me develop consistency in my stance, in my snaps, in everything which for a snapper is everything. It’s been really good working with him and I was able to bring that stuff back here.”
Sunahara has been working with fellow West Virginia long snapper Kyle Poland for the past three years and the two have dedicated themselves in perfecting every little detail that goes in to long snapping whether it’s through watching film or reps on the field.
The two have also put a strong emphasis on developing and sticking to a routine which involves keeping their bodies up and moving throughout practice, especially outside of the specialities period.
A typical day for Sunhara and some of the specialists involves starting things out with a stretch in the weight room, a trip to the hot or cold tub to loosen themselves up, a team meeting, the start of practice, warmups and then the specialties period.
Following the specialties period, there’s a big time gap in practice for the specialists which Sunahara and Poland use to do either a slight conditioning, abs or just general workout circuit during that gap to keep their bodies in shape.
The two get more snaps in later on followed by a recovery time to prepare their bodies for the next day of practice.
“We wanna make sure that we’re doing the same thing before practice, doing the same thing during practice, doing the same thing when we’re on down time for practice, doing just the little things every single day to make sure that we’re preparing ourselves to go there on August 31 to play (James Madison),” Sunahara said.
Special teams is a critical area for the Mountaineers and one that will have to produce and be consistent this upcoming season.
Along with Sunahara, West Virginia’s special teams also has experienced upperclassmen in redshirt junior kicker Evan Staley and new graduate transfer punter Josh Growden.
Together, the trio is working to lead the group and ensure that this unit continues to string together consistent and productive practices ahead of the season opener in Morgantown against James Madison on Aug. 31.
“We always make sure we stack really good days on top of each other and then if just we keep doing that then we’re going to be prepared for Aug. 31,” Sunahara said. “We’re getting a lot better. We’re making huge strides from the first day of camp. We’re doing really really well. We’re gelling a lot better. We’re learning from each other even and it’s great.”
