West Virginia’s first fall camp under head coach Neal Brown has had its ups and downs on all three sides of the ball.

Consistency has been a big emphasis for the Mountaineers this fall and something that has lacked at times over camp, but among one of the players who has remained a constant is fifth-year long snapper Rex Sunahara.

“I’ll probably jinx him, but he’s been on the money,” Brown said. “So he’s been right on point.”

Sunahara’s journey to Morgantown began when he took up long snapping at a camp in Cincinnati when he was less than 10 years old. His father, current West Virginia volleyball coach, Reed, was coaching volleyball at the University of Cincinnati at the time.

From there, Sunahara would attend Bay High School in Cleveland (Oh.) and become a dual-sport student-athlete at the University of Rhode Island, but would later decide to transfer due to the long distance between Rhode Island and his family in Cleveland.

“It was just really far from home,” Sunahara said. “It was really hard to leave my brother and my mom and my sister who were back in Cleveland.”

It was Sunahara’s father, Reed, who would play a key role in getting Rex to Morgantown by helping him get in contact with the football program’s staff and coaches.

Now with one year remaining in the gold and blue and fresh off his first season as the team’s full-time long snapper, Sunahara is striving to maintain his consistency in the center of it all along with the rest of the special teams unit.

To improve his game, Sunahara sought assistance and advice from Kyle Stelter, a former NFL long snapper and owner of Special Teams U. Sunahara worked with Stelter in Eau Claire, Wisconsin during the summer and found his help very valuable.

“Taught me how to become a more refined snapper which I had never had coaching on before,” Sunahara said. “It was something that really helped me develop consistency in my stance, in my snaps, in everything which for a snapper is everything. It’s been really good working with him and I was able to bring that stuff back here.”

Sunahara has been working with fellow West Virginia long snapper Kyle Poland for the past three years and the two have dedicated themselves in perfecting every little detail that goes in to long snapping whether it’s through watching film or reps on the field.

The two have also put a strong emphasis on developing and sticking to a routine which involves keeping their bodies up and moving throughout practice, especially outside of the specialities period.