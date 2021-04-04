WVSports - Brown plans to become complete back for West Virginia

Senior running back Leddie Brown contemplated the NFL Draft at the end of last season.

It’s hard to blame him, considering even in a 10-game injury shortened season Brown accounted for 72-percent of the entire rushing output for the Mountaineers.

His 1,010 rushing yards and 9 scores were individually more than the entire team was able to produce the year before. A total of 585 of those yards were created after contact as Brown established himself as one of the best backs in the Big 12.

He finished half of the ten-game schedule with a 100-yard performance and 30 runs over 10+ yards. His 34 forced missed tackles were almost more than the rest of the team combined, proving that he wasn’t just a bruising option out of the backfield but possessed some wiggle as well.

After the season, Brown sit down not only with his immediate family but position coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown about the next step in his career. But ultimately, decided to return.

“We all decided the best thing for me is to stay because I still have to work on the little things,” he said.

Those little things, as Brown calls them, are sharpening his overall running style to include his ability to recognize and breakdown a defensive as well as improving his pass catching chops. The goal is to use this season to showcase that he can be a complete back at this level and the next.

This spring the contact reps have been cut back on Brown given the fact he is already an established commodity, but he has gotten to work in other departments. That has meant spending time on blitz pickup and recognizing the various looks that a defense can throw at him.

Along with improvements that Brown needs to hit, another motivation to run it back for another year was simply to show that he can do it again. After rushing for more yards last season than he did in his first two combined, the Philadelphia product wants to show it wasn’t by accident.

“My goal for this year is to prove people wrong. I’m here to prove people wrong and show people I’m one of the best backs in the Big 12,” he said.

Brown has paid close attention to players at the next level such as Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers considering he compares his game to theirs. He appreciates the way that both are able to run with patience and explosion as well as catch the ball.

That aspect is next on Brown’s list as he showcased, he could catch the ball with 31 grabs, but he wants to improve that heading into this season. That’s something the coaches have discussed as well as the next step in his march toward becoming a complete option in the backfield.

“Me catching the ball more will catch the eyes of the NFL scouts because that’s what they’re looking for in backs now. Backs that can do it all,” he said. “Run, catch, block. The full package and that’s what I’m trying to show them I can do.”

It's something that head coach Neal Brown has noticed and believes he has become an all-around back with growth in his patience with setting up blocks, his decisiveness and his ability to break tackles. He's also see his growth as a pass catcher, as well.

"He's put a lot of work in. He's had championship level practice habits which has established him on the field," Brown said.

And Brown is going to have plenty of opportunities to showcase just that during another season as the lead running back in Morgantown.