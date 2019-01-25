Head coach Neal Brown hasn’t finished his first coaching staff at West Virginia yet but perhaps there have been some clues on how it could all be configured through past experiences.

Brown has preached patience when it comes to assembling his 10 assistant coaches from his introductory press conference.

Since then seven of those assistants are under contract now and outside of Vic Koenning being assigned the role of defensive coordinator and Matt Moore charged with offensive line the rest of the responsibilities have remained open with assignments to be named at a later date.