Brown, Prather a tale of two talented West Virginia WRs

West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker wants to try to be able to play week in and week out with a rotation of at least six wide receivers.

That is where fall camp is critical as pass catchers can cement their roles after productive springs and summers. And two freshmen with very different introductions into the program are a pair of those competing for the right to be in that rotation this fall.

Redshirt freshman Sam Brown and true freshman Kaden Prather are two highly talented receivers, albeit both are still very young in their development. Each were the respective top dog in the past two recruiting classes at the position and expectations are obviously high for each.

Brown had a taste of college football last year making 8 catches for 92 yards in limited action but dealt with the challenges of the COVID-19 off-season.

Brown wasn’t able to arrive to campus until later than normal and then had to participate in meetings via zoom and other virtual outlets.

“All of us would say how hard that was and how unfair that was for our young guys coming in last year,” Parker said. “There’s a physical component but also a mental component.”

Compare that to Prather who enrolled in January and was able to spend a normalized off-season training with the strength and conditioning staff, being around the coaches and actually sitting in meeting rooms going over what was needed of him.

“I think that’s a big difference in a lot of ways,” Parker said.

Brown and Prather both physically look the part but are still working through what needs to be done in order to become consistent contributors at wide receiver. There is no question both have the talent, but it’s putting together all of the little things in order to unlock that first.

For Brown, he has now learned how to finally remove the emotions and play fast and work. Instead of being distracted by things as he was at times last season, he’s learned how to play fast and use his talent on the football field to do the talking. While he was used to doing so many things in high school, specializing in the things he does best is key for success in college.

It’s easy to find yourself forming bad habits at the high school level because there isn’t as much competition but heading off to college forces changes. Brown, like many freshmen, had to realize that.

“If you don’t bring that everyday it’s hard to get involved. His consistency in that is what is going to allow him to use his tools because he’s gifted beyond measure,” Parker said.

Prather has the benefit of being further along mentally due to just being able to spend the spring in the program and it’s allowed him to play faster on the field. But there are still plenty of hurdles that come with making the jump to competing for time on the field at the highest level.

“The speed of all of it is still a surprise to those guys. Day one, he came out and was like ‘hey take a deep breath and calm down,’” Parker said.

The Mountaineers have plenty of experience at the receiver spot but there is room for one or both of these young players to crack the two-deep at the position. Talent isn’t a question with either, but how they are able to adjust and acclimate to what is being asked of them will be the key.

And if that happens sooner than later, West Virginia could be looking at some major improvements at that spot with the two top recruits at the position in each of the past two classes.