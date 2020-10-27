It’s a near certainty that one time-transfers in all sports without sitting out a season is coming.

The NCAA Council has already approved the proposal, which would go into effect Aug. 1, 2021 and the momentum has been heading in that direction for several seasons. The measure would effectively eliminate the need for a transfer waiver and would provide each student athlete in all sports the opportunity to leave their original institution once without any form of penalty.

Traditionally, student athletes had to receive an immediate eligibility waiver or be a graduate-transfer in order to play right away after leaving one school for another. Otherwise, it requires sitting out a year.