West Virginia has found its next head coach in Neal Brown.

Brown, 38, comes to Morgantown after a four-year stint as the head coach at Troy leading the Trojans to a 35-16 record including three consecutive 10-win seasons. He spent previous stints as the offensive coordinator at both Texas Tech and Kentucky prior to becoming a head coach.

Brown emerged as the top candidate to replace head coach Dana Holgorsen who left the post after eight seasons to head to Houston. WVSports.com has consistently reported Brown was at the top of the list since the job came open officially Wednesday. He will step in after Holgorsen compiled a 61-41 record during that time.

The contract being finalized was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo and has also been confirmed by WVSports.com and various other sources.

During his tenure at Troy, Brown won the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship and has helped turn the fortunes of the program during his stint atop it winning 22 of his last 27 games. He also has engineered non-conference road wins over No. 22 LSU in 2016 and Nebraska this past year.

He has gone to three consecutive bowl games after a 4-8 campaign to open his career winning each.

Also an impressive recruiter, Brown has had one of the top classes in the Sun Belt each of his season atop the program and reeled in the highest rated class in school history following his third year.

One of the young innovative offensive minds, Brown also has shown a strong commitment to the defensive side of the ball. He is a native of Kentucky and played football for the Wildcats under Hal Mumme before transferring to Massachusetts where he’d begin his coaching career in 2003.

From there, Brown had stints at Sacred Heart as the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach, Delaware as the wide receivers coach, Troy as the wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and then his stops at Texas Tech and Kentucky in the same role.

Married with three children Brown will become the 37th head coach in school history.

WVSports.com will have a lot more on the potential hiring of Brown and what it means for the program.