Brown understands advantages of positioning of WVU in recruiting
West Virginia being the eastern most team in the Big 12 Conference has its pluses and its minuses on multiple fronts.
Travel is of course always a concern for any of the sports teams, but in the case of the football program it also presents some unique opportunities on the recruiting trail as well that head coach Neal Brown already fully realizes just a short time into his tenure.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news