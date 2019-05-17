News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Brown: 'We just didn’t block very well in the run game'

Kptrvaenhu2brszkvjpa
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

It was an up and down spring for West Virginia’s offensive line and the team’s run game.

A spring that saw some players move positions up front and others on the offensive line step up into first team or backup roles culminated in a shaky performance during West Virginia’s spring game on April 13.

Between the gold and blue squads, the Mountaineers rushed for just 64 yards on 49 carries which included lost yardage on sacks.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}