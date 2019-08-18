News More News
2019-08-18 football

Brown with uphill climb when it comes to first year schedule at WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Head coach Neal Brown is going to have quite the welcome to his tenure at West Virginia this fall when it comes to scheduling.

Of the 12 regular season games West Virginia will play in 2019, a total of 11 of those will come against teams that play in a power five conference.

The program already plays nine games in conference against teams from that level, more than most leagues require and has out of conference matchups on the road at Missouri and at home against North Carolina State on the slate.

