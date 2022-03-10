Brutal first half sinks West Virginia against Kansas
West Virginia's run in the Big 12 Tournament is over just as quickly as it began.
The Mountaineers were steamrolled by the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks Thursday afternoon, 87-63, and at no point was the game really ever close.
Kansas quickly jumped ahead, sinking shots from all over the floor while, all the while, West Virginia hit next to nothing.
Midway through the first half, with Kansas ahead 19-4, WVU head coach Bob Huggins was called for two technical fouls in quick succession, resulting in his ejection. That did little to shift momentum, with the Jayhawks continuing their dominance.
The Mountaineers shot a meager 5-for-31 (16%) from the field in the first half, resulting in Kansas ultimately entering halftime with a 41-19 lead.
West Virginia appeared to somewhat step it up in the second half, shooting a much-improved 51.9%, but was still unable to make major strides in catching the Jayhawks.
The Mountaineers entered the final media timeout down by 24, cementing their fate.
Stat Attack
Malik Curry led the Mountaineers in scoring, finishing with 19. Taz Sherman, with 10, was the only other to finish in double digits.
A day after scoring a team-high 21 points against Kansas State, Sean McNeil finished with three.
Kansas had four different players score in double digits, including Ochai Agbaji and his team-high 18 points.
Up Next
West Virginia awaits a potential bid to a postseason tournament, likely the NIT or CBI if at all.
