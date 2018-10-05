Former high school teammates will meet again this Saturday in Morgantown when West Virginia hosts Kansas.

However, they will be on different sidelines rather than the same one.

West Virginia sophomore wide receiver Tevin Bush and Kansas defensive backs Corione Harris and Mike Lee are all products of Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans under head coach Emanuel Powell.

Powell is in his 10th year as head coach dating back to before Landry-Walker existed as the school it is now.

Before we get to know the players, let’s take an in-depth look at the Landry-Walker football program.

A merge and new start: Powell served as the head coach at O. Perry Walker High School and when this school merged with L.B. Landry High School in 2013, Powell was tabbed as the head coach and tasked with bringing the two teams together as one.

Since then, Powell has built the program into a powerhouse, leading the team to a state championship in 2016 and multiple appearances in the state semifinals and quarterfinals.

What was key to building the program into what it is now?

According to Powell, it was simply getting the players to buy in, trust in what they were doing and build team chemistry.

Aside from Bush, Lee and Harris, Powell has coached several other Division 1 FBS recruits over the years such as quarterback Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State), wide receiver Devonta Jason (Mississippi State), defensive linemen George Lea and Emanuel Dayries (Arizona State) and offensive lineman Alex Anderson (Texas).

“It tells you that we’re one of the best in the state--that you’re going to be coached well, you’re going to be coached hard, but also you have to give up yourself to come there because you got so many kids that want to play in that type of atmosphere sometimes you have to sit and learn but at the same time be willing to do those things in order to have success,” Powell said.

The state of Louisiana was somewhat overlooked when it came to football recruiting, but has now become more of a hotbed for talent in recent years, producing other players such as Kansas’ Pooka Williams. The Louisiana 2019 class currently has four different players who are ranked as five-star recruits.

“I would definitely say a few years back we were overlooked, now we’re one of the hottest states and when it comes to football,” Powell said. “I think they’re just touching the melting pot of it in Louisiana, but I think we are overlooked. But I think we’re starting to get some recognition also.”

Tevin Bush: Powell has known Bush for a pretty good portion of his life due to the area high schools being close in distance to each other.

“I’ve known Tevin pretty much half his life because you look at O. Perry Walker and L.B. Landry and they only sit two miles apart,” Powell said. “So some of these kids that go to these different high schools in New Orleans they’re probably family to the other kids that went to the school two miles away.”

Bush is a versatile player that can both run and catch the football and that immediately stood out to Powell as well as his ability to make big plays.

Powell recalls one particular play during Bush’s senior season in 2016 where he caught a screen pass and jumped over a 5-foot-11, 6-foot defender on his way to the end zone.

“It was one of the most electrifying things that had happened at that time,” Powell said.

Bush’s leadership both on and off the field also stood out and he became a player that every coach would want to have--someone who worked hard and excelled both on the field and in the classroom.

“He’s always been one of those electrifying kids. We used to call him the ‘magic in the bottle’ because some of the things he did in high school were just outstanding,” Powell said. “He was a leader on and off the field. He was one of those kids that did his books extremely well because he graduated mid-year. He was just an example of what you want in a football player to be.”

Bush earned several offers from schools including Kansas, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, but an offer from West Virginia stood out from the bunch due to Bush’s admiration for how the program has utilized versatile players such as Tavon Austin.

He would sign with West Virginia enroll early that spring.

“He stayed loyal to them,” Powell said. “I thought the fit was great. Some of the coaches that recruited him at that time did a real good job of it and made him feel comfortable and I think he’s just buying his time. They’ve got some great athletes and I think his time and his moment will come.”

Bush made the switch from running back and is now playing receiver full-time with the Mountaineers. While Bush has seen just under 30 snaps on the field this season, he’s becoming more involved in the offense and recently scored his first touchdown on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Will Grier against Kansas State.

“Tevin just scored his first touchdown a week or so ago and we talk about that all the time over at Landry-Walker because one thing he does is when he comes to town he’s always going to come over and speak to the kids and tell them what it’s like to be in college and just talk to them and give them any input to any questions they may ask,” Powell said.

Standing at just 5-foot-6, Bush doesn’t have the ideal size for a Division 1 college football player, but that’s something that hasn’t stopped him and never worried Powell.

“I never worried about his height because his heart always showed,” Powell said. “So I never worried about his height, he was always such a competitor.”