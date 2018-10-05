Bush, high school teammates, to meet again in Morgantown
Former high school teammates will meet again this Saturday in Morgantown when West Virginia hosts Kansas.
However, they will be on different sidelines rather than the same one.
West Virginia sophomore wide receiver Tevin Bush and Kansas defensive backs Corione Harris and Mike Lee are all products of Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans under head coach Emanuel Powell.
Powell is in his 10th year as head coach dating back to before Landry-Walker existed as the school it is now.
Before we get to know the players, let’s take an in-depth look at the Landry-Walker football program.
A merge and new start: Powell served as the head coach at O. Perry Walker High School and when this school merged with L.B. Landry High School in 2013, Powell was tabbed as the head coach and tasked with bringing the two teams together as one.
Since then, Powell has built the program into a powerhouse, leading the team to a state championship in 2016 and multiple appearances in the state semifinals and quarterfinals.
What was key to building the program into what it is now?
According to Powell, it was simply getting the players to buy in, trust in what they were doing and build team chemistry.
Aside from Bush, Lee and Harris, Powell has coached several other Division 1 FBS recruits over the years such as quarterback Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State), wide receiver Devonta Jason (Mississippi State), defensive linemen George Lea and Emanuel Dayries (Arizona State) and offensive lineman Alex Anderson (Texas).
“It tells you that we’re one of the best in the state--that you’re going to be coached well, you’re going to be coached hard, but also you have to give up yourself to come there because you got so many kids that want to play in that type of atmosphere sometimes you have to sit and learn but at the same time be willing to do those things in order to have success,” Powell said.
The state of Louisiana was somewhat overlooked when it came to football recruiting, but has now become more of a hotbed for talent in recent years, producing other players such as Kansas’ Pooka Williams. The Louisiana 2019 class currently has four different players who are ranked as five-star recruits.
“I would definitely say a few years back we were overlooked, now we’re one of the hottest states and when it comes to football,” Powell said. “I think they’re just touching the melting pot of it in Louisiana, but I think we are overlooked. But I think we’re starting to get some recognition also.”
Tevin Bush: Powell has known Bush for a pretty good portion of his life due to the area high schools being close in distance to each other.
“I’ve known Tevin pretty much half his life because you look at O. Perry Walker and L.B. Landry and they only sit two miles apart,” Powell said. “So some of these kids that go to these different high schools in New Orleans they’re probably family to the other kids that went to the school two miles away.”
Bush is a versatile player that can both run and catch the football and that immediately stood out to Powell as well as his ability to make big plays.
Powell recalls one particular play during Bush’s senior season in 2016 where he caught a screen pass and jumped over a 5-foot-11, 6-foot defender on his way to the end zone.
“It was one of the most electrifying things that had happened at that time,” Powell said.
Bush’s leadership both on and off the field also stood out and he became a player that every coach would want to have--someone who worked hard and excelled both on the field and in the classroom.
“He’s always been one of those electrifying kids. We used to call him the ‘magic in the bottle’ because some of the things he did in high school were just outstanding,” Powell said. “He was a leader on and off the field. He was one of those kids that did his books extremely well because he graduated mid-year. He was just an example of what you want in a football player to be.”
Bush earned several offers from schools including Kansas, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, but an offer from West Virginia stood out from the bunch due to Bush’s admiration for how the program has utilized versatile players such as Tavon Austin.
He would sign with West Virginia enroll early that spring.
“He stayed loyal to them,” Powell said. “I thought the fit was great. Some of the coaches that recruited him at that time did a real good job of it and made him feel comfortable and I think he’s just buying his time. They’ve got some great athletes and I think his time and his moment will come.”
Bush made the switch from running back and is now playing receiver full-time with the Mountaineers. While Bush has seen just under 30 snaps on the field this season, he’s becoming more involved in the offense and recently scored his first touchdown on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Will Grier against Kansas State.
“Tevin just scored his first touchdown a week or so ago and we talk about that all the time over at Landry-Walker because one thing he does is when he comes to town he’s always going to come over and speak to the kids and tell them what it’s like to be in college and just talk to them and give them any input to any questions they may ask,” Powell said.
Standing at just 5-foot-6, Bush doesn’t have the ideal size for a Division 1 college football player, but that’s something that hasn’t stopped him and never worried Powell.
“I never worried about his height because his heart always showed,” Powell said. “So I never worried about his height, he was always such a competitor.”
Corione Harris: Harris has been tabbed as a talented player who’s unselfish.
He was a versatile athlete for Powell at Landry-Walker, playing wide receiver and defensive back, but it was his unselfish attitude that landed him a third position.
“His senior year he played mostly quarterback for us,” Powell said. “We didn’t have a real good quarterback and at 0-3 Corione stepped in and we won the next eight or nine games.”
Harris originally committed to LSU while he was a sophomore in high school and at one time thought about decommitting and pledging to Florida, but wound up signing with Kansas by the end of the process thanks to the recruiting efforts of Kansas running backs coach, Tony Hull, who’s familiar with crop of talent in Louisiana.
Hull is a New Orleans native who coached high school football at Warren Easton High School for nine years and served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Sarah T. Reed High School in New Orleans and at Mandeville High School in Mandeville, Louisiana prior to that.
“Once (Harris) knew he could go in and get some early playing time, it was like the sky’s the limit so that’s what he did,” Powell said.
Harris has started four out of five games for the Jayhawks this season at cornerback and has racked up 14 total tackles this season to along with an interception.
Powell has known Harris to be a long, skinny and talented player, but has noticed how much he has grown as a player both physically and mentally while in Lawrence.
“I see him growing up. Some of the things he’s doing now we always pictured him being able to do, he just needs to be in the right environment,” Powell said.
“He’s always been a slimmer kid but once he was able to get the nutrition and the weight room and different things like that we thought he was going to be an outstanding kid no matter what and no matter what college he went to we thought he had a bright future,” he added.
Mike Lee: Powell describes Lee as both a born leader and born hitter.
It didn’t take long for Powell to know what kind of player Lee was going to be and he’s someone who has always gone the extra mile to get an advantage.
“He would always terrorize people in his hitting but he was just a born leader,” Powell said. “The minute he stepped on the field you just saw that he was going to be outstanding. It didn’t matter what you just knew he was going to out work you and spend the time watching film and doing those different things that need to be done to get ahead.”
Lee constantly shows that tough effort and hard work on the field. It showed during one game Powell recalled that highlighted the struggle offenses had when it came to isolating Lee. Offenses couldn’t run at him, but at the same time, they couldn’t run away from him because of his athleticism and ability to cover ground and get to the ball.
“The one game he had, one minute he really hit the wide receiver and injured the wide receiver. The next minute he’s up intercepting the ball in the end zone,” Powell said.
Lee ended up signing with Kansas and has emerged as one of the team’s top defenders this season as a junior, tallying 23 tackles this season and a pick-six.
“I think it has been great,” Powell said. “You take the ups and downs and he’s continued to learn and he’s continuing to learn to be a leader because (it’s) his first year really calling the plays in the defensive backfield, but it has been extremely good.”
Competition on the field, brotherhood off it: According to Powell, Bush and Lee were tough competitors and challengers toward each other during practices and often times it would get heated.
“That’s what it all came down to. Tevin would get Mike three or four times and Mike’s going to come back and get him and you have this pushing and shoving match all very highly competitive and spirited,” Powell said.
These competitions and battles between the two during practices though helped elevate the play of both of him and the two were determined to make each other better as a result from it.
“Mike and Tevin would come on the field early to work on whatever they needed to work on,” Powell said. “At that time there was so much competition going on with Tevin and Mike and some of the other defensive backs, it was highly competitive everyday. Sometimes the competition was so high that it was better than the game.”
After the whistle was blown and the players stepped on the field, however, the team was a family and that continued when each of the three departed for college.
“They were like brothers and I know when they see each other at the game it’s going to be the same way because that’s just how they were, they were that close,” Powell said.
“Even when Mike left, he would always talk to Tevin, talk to Corione about what college life would be, what was going on, anything that had to do with getting them better to be prepared for college. That’s the type of relationship they had and still do. That’s how I know because they all come over by me whenever they all come home,” he later added.
Powell is proud of what Bush, Harris and Lee have accomplished both on and off the field and credits it to their competitiveness and knowing and understanding their morals.
“I think they’re all going to have great success and at the end of the day they’re all competitors,” Powell said. “I think they’re all such great competitors because they all understand you have to do the right thing on and off the field and that’s what they’ve done. All three of them have done really good in the classroom setting and that turns over to be really good players on the field.”
