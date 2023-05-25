Summer camp season is coming to Morgantown.

West Virginia is set to host four one-day elite camps between the months of May and June with likely another at the end of July although that hasn’t been set.

There also will be a pair of 7-on-7/big man camps, specialist camp and youth camps sandwiched in between those one-day events. The camps are critical tools for the program as it provides a window for the coaching staff to evaluate prospects in person.

Camps have been a critical part of the model under Neal Brown. In his first full classes, a bulk of the players that signed with the Mountaineers made a camp stop at some point in Morgantown to showcase what they can do in front of the coaches. The total was even higher at Troy with around 80-percent of the players that the Trojans inked camping in some capacity.

The one-day events make up the bulk of the camp schedule and the set dates will be on held May 31, June 5, June 12 and June 19. These will bring prospects to campus where they will first check-in before moving into some testing and then working in positional groups to highlight their abilities in each drill.

That aspect is important not only for the coaches to work out players in drills specific to their positions to see how they take coaching but for those in attendance to get to know the coaching staff as well.

Things conclude with competition drills pitting players up against one another such as in one-on-ones and other things that will challenge those in attendance.

The camps will serve as a database of sorts moving forward as well when it comes to recruiting as coaches will be able to make notes on those prospects in future classes that will be critical once they head back out on the road for the contact period in December and January the following year.

It also can create an idea of which prospects the coaches would like to pursue further if they are upperclassmen or invite to junior days in the future and other recruiting events based off how they performed in the camp setting.

The events also are a way for Brown himself to be involved in the evaluation process as he is very involved in the camps by walking around and paying close attention to players in attendance.

The 7-on-7 and big man events are set to be held June 21 and June 23 and will welcome a large contingent of area teams and players to compete in the shootout tournament. The teams will square off on the various fields at the football facilities until one team is left as the winner.

All the while the big man camp provides an opportunity for those linemen on the teams to workout with coaches and receive instruction while their teammates compete in the 7-on-7.

This has been a major piece to the recruiting element at West Virginia over the years as it brings players to campus with their teams that might not have visited otherwise.

The specialist camp will be held June 7 and is a chance for kickers, punters and other players to showcase what they can do in a camp setting with instruction.

The final piece to camp season comes in the form of satellite camps where coaches go to mega camps in other parts of the country to evaluate players. That could take them to Florida, North Carolina or other areas to have a chance to see talented prospects up close and personal.

Times vary for each of the events and you can register and obtain more information on each of the West Virginia summer camp offerings by visiting http://wvufootballcamps.com/