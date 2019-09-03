Sometimes things don’t go as planned. George Campbell certainly understands that better than most.

A former five-star recruit and one of the top rated players in the nation at his position, Campbell hauled in a dozen touchdowns during his senior year at East Lake High School in Tarpon Spring, Florida.

Possessing 6-foot-4 size and blazing speed on the outside, he appeared well on his way to being on the receiving end of a lot more after signing with Florida State.

But his career never got off the ground in Tallahassee.

Two different injuries to the same hip limited him to 18 games over his four-year career with the Seminoles and he never once found his way into the end zone.

Campbell eventually decided to leave the football program and pursue a graduate transfer which first included a brief flirtation with Penn State before eventually landing West Virginia. The draw of the coaching staff made it an easy choice for a player looking to make the most of his final season.

Over the summer he spent a lot of time with the quarterbacks refining his timing, while becoming a great teammate off the field. Opportunities were the goal, but he accepted a role on special teams and became a veteran voice in the wide receiver room as the only senior on the roster.

“George Campbell was a great take for us,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Turns out Campbell wouldn’t have to wait long in a Mountaineers uniform to find the end zone.

With West Virginia trailing 7-3 in the third quarter against James Madison, starting wide receiver Sam James was removed from the game after a false start. Campbell came in staring down a difficult 3rd and 14 situation from the Dukes 28-yard line.

While they had been conservative most of the game, the Dukes gambled and brought pressure with a blitz leaving the cornerback matched up with Campbell on the outside.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall checked at the line and knew where he was going as soon as the ball was snapped as he lofted the ball into the right end zone. Campbell saw the leverage of the defensive back and was able to get a good release on the outside leading to the ball falling perfectly into his arms for six points and the first lead of the game.

It was his only catch, but Campbell sure made it count.

“In my situation where I was before I honestly didn’t think I’d be here,” he admitted.

Campbell admittedly struggled getting past his injuries that sidelined him but he never gave up hope in the process or belief that he could become the type of player to impact a game. Through all the disappointment, he never let it affect his outlook.

Opportunity means a lot of different things to different people and while the touchdown was nice, Campbell has fully embraced doing anything he can do to help this team. It just so happens that Saturday that was by scoring his first college touchdown.

The chance was there and he took it. And for the first time in a long time, Campbell is excited to see just what is in his plans moving forward with the Mountaineers.

“I came here for plays like that,” Campbell said.

It’s an unlikely marriage both parties are happy about through one game in the 2019 season.