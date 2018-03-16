Two different answers to the same question.
A chicken or the egg kind of scenario when it comes to the case of Jevon Carter on the defensive end. Was he always proficient on the defensive end or did playing at West Virginia help bring that out of him?
Well, the answer is likely somewhere in between.
“The day I stepped foot on campus. I knew we were going to press coming here. I knew coach Huggs was a defensive coach. When I stepped on campus it was defense first,” Carter said.
The all-time leader in career steals at West Virginia with 315, 65 more than second place, and tied for the all-time single season mark in that department this season Carter is the reigning national defensive player of the year.
He was tabbed as the Big 12 defensive player of the year twice in a row and made the all-conference team in that department four consecutive times.
But it wasn’t at West Virginia where he developed his abilities on that end. In fact, head coach Bob Huggins recruited Carter based off what he did on that end of the floor.
Huggins recalls being in Orlando for an AAU tournament at 8 a.m., just getting his morning coffee in his system when he noticed a player giving maximum effort.
No, not on the offensive end but instead pressing full court with tenacity. While most people were just waking up, Carter was working.
“So he’s picking up the ball and pressuring people from end line to end line,” Huggins said.
Huggins immediately picked up the phone to call his assistants about the fierce guard. After moving to a press-style defense which required those skills, he knew he wanted him at West Virginia.
“I said we’ve got to sign this guy and they said ‘what did he do well?’,” Huggins said. “And I said hell, I don’t know what he does well. But he sure tries to guard.”
It didn’t take him long to fit in at West Virginia as his defensive prowess fit in nicely with what the Mountaineers wanted to do. He’s been one of the centerpieces to the transition to West Virginia.
“When you practice for three hours and you feel like you haven’t shot the ball all day that’s when you start to notice we’re going to play real hard on defense,” Carter said.
Carter is still working. The first player to show up before practice and the last to leave, Carter has developed his game into much more than just a defensive stopper now. One of the best two-way guards in the nation, the senior has made getting better his thing.
A thing he’s done well.
“This guy is in there an hour and a half every single day on top of going to practice and he’s made himself a great player,” Huggins said.
Regardless of where his defense came from, Carter has done it well and will now enter the final stretch of his college career in the NCAA Tournament beginning today. Carter and the Mountaineers will take on No. 12 seed Murray State in San Diego.