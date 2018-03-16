Two different answers to the same question.

A chicken or the egg kind of scenario when it comes to the case of Jevon Carter on the defensive end. Was he always proficient on the defensive end or did playing at West Virginia help bring that out of him?

Well, the answer is likely somewhere in between.

“The day I stepped foot on campus. I knew we were going to press coming here. I knew coach Huggs was a defensive coach. When I stepped on campus it was defense first,” Carter said.

The all-time leader in career steals at West Virginia with 315, 65 more than second place, and tied for the all-time single season mark in that department this season Carter is the reigning national defensive player of the year.

He was tabbed as the Big 12 defensive player of the year twice in a row and made the all-conference team in that department four consecutive times.

But it wasn’t at West Virginia where he developed his abilities on that end. In fact, head coach Bob Huggins recruited Carter based off what he did on that end of the floor.