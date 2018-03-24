BOSTON – Inside the West Virginia locker room, the finality of it all had set in and the sun had set on the careers of two of the most accomplished players in the history of the basketball program.

Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles would not suit up for the Mountaineers ever again after falling to No. 1 seed Villanova inside TD Garden. That is tough to take.

Tough for a lot of reasons – many of them outside the game of basketball.

On the floor, they are physical, hard-working guards that served as some of the faces that helped change the direction of the program after the only two years that head coach Bob Huggins hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in his time in Morgantown.

Those two came to Morgantown with guards Juwan Staten and Gary Browne already on the roster, along with Tarik Phillip and Jaysean Paige in their recruiting class. Each of them were tasked with helping to change the culture at West Virginia as well as the brand of play.

Press Virginia was adopted and Carter and Miles were at the center of it all.

They learned from good leaders and became good ones in the process.

“When we made the move to the Big 12, things changed. And they’ve been able to get us to a point where we’re a viable contender every year,” assistant Ron Everhart said.

That they have.

Since those two seasons where the program didn’t make the tournament field, the Mountaineers have made it all four since the two seniors joined the program and won 25 games each year while doing it.

There’s a case to be made that the duo will go-down as the best four-year backcourt in the history of the program. That’s not just me saying it – Huggins made it a point to reference it following the game.

“And that’s saying a lot,” Huggins said.

Off the court?

The two are good students that are set to graduate on time and are always the first to volunteer for anything, displaying the leadership qualities you want to see from four year players.

“They do everything right,” Huggins added. “…I’ve never had one complaint about either one of them. I’ve never had one issue with either of them. They’re great people.”

So it’s no surprise that inside that locker room, when it was over, the team and coaches embraced them. One by one the players had their turn to tell each of them not only what they’ve meant to them on the basketball court but in their development as people as well.

The two have been pillars in the program. Their teammates realize it.

“It was our turn to pay respect, show the respect. Just how much hard work they put into this program and taught us how to work hard and work for the state,” sophomore James Bolden said.

“We thanked them for the great careers they had here and told them we loved them,” he added.

Neither player was recruited extensively hard by college programs outside of West Virginia and each has self-made themselves through hard-work and dedication.

“They’ve had great careers here, this situation and basically turned it around when they got here. I think it speaks volumes in terms of what they mean to west Virginia basketball,” Everhart said.

It’s made it easier because of that dedication to getting better. Each have taken control of their teammates in huddles and on the court making themselves the gold standard to look up to.

That is especially true for Carter. Huggins didn’t hide his feelings when discussing the career of his seniors, and allowed himself to award the highest praise to the Illinois native.

“I've never had anybody, and I've had great players and been very blessed. I've never had anybody work the way this guy here works. Never have had anybody to put the time in that he's put in. He deserves a better ending, I think,” he said.

That type of effort bleeds over to the others on the team as well displaying that if you allow yourself to be coached and put in the effort good things can come from it.

“When your best player is your hardest worker he makes a hell of a leader,” Everhart said.

Both seniors were obviously emotional once the dust had settled. Both thanked Huggins for giving them the opportunity and connecting with them on and off the court, their teammates and of course the fans.

“A great coach, man, a great person off the court,” Miles said. “It’s been fun. I wish we would have kept going but I enjoyed every moment.”

The typically stoic Carter fought back emotions, too.

“He just saw something in me that a lot of people didn't,” he said.

The legacy of these two won’t be defined by this outcome, or any of the outcomes this season. Instead it’s what they passed down to those behind them and the change in culture inside the program.

“They taught the young guys how to put in the time and if you work hard enough the basketball gods will repay you for it,” Bolden said.

How’s that for a final act?