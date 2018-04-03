Jevon Carter always said he didn’t want to talk about his legacy until his career had closed.
Well, it now has and since he’s not available I’ll take the liberty to do it for him.
A self-made prospect if there ever was one, Carter came into the West Virginia program as an overlooked guard out of Maywood, Illinois with exactly one high major offer and that was from the Mountaineers.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news