CB Ajayi finds quick place in West Virginia secondary

Rashad Ajayi wanted things to move quickly upon entering the transfer portal.

The 34-game starter at Colorado State had established himself with the Rams but a coaching change prompted the two to look in different directions. After entering his name in the transfer portal during the last week of May, multiple schools got in contact with him quickly.

The process was similar to the one he experienced in high school with coaches contacting him and attempting to secure a visit just on a much more expedited pace.

One of those coaches was West Virginia assistant ShaDon Brown. After getting to know each other, the Mountaineers secured an official visit on top of a trip to California.

But there was just something about the opportunity ahead of him in Morgantown that had his attention.

“There were a lot of teams trying to get me to come and visit. But coach ShaDon, he seemed very genuine over the phone so I wanted to come out and see it in person,” he said.

So, Ajayi made the call and wrapped up his recruitment by selecting the Mountaineers. It was the plan all along as he wanted to be on campus at his new destination in order to get into the scheme and learn the defense. A wise move under any circumstance, but especially given his new responsibilities.

Yes, the Atlanta, Georgia native had seen a lot of action as a starting corner in college but was tasked with playing primarily man coverage during that time. At West Virginia that would certainly be in the cards, but there were more zone concepts than he was accustomed to playing.

“I have to play off more, look at more things, more keys in my zone coverage so I’d say that’s probably the biggest adjustment I have to make,” he said.

It’s not that he hasn’t done those things before, but a change of pace. And while it isn’t clear where he fits into the pecking order just yet, it’s clear that he is in line for snaps at one of those cornerback spots.

He is playing strictly cornerback for the Mountaineers at the moment but has the ability to slide around to several spots if necessary. That includes even playing the dime position in certain looks.

Ajayi wasn’t recruited by West Virginia out of high school but the program always had his attention due to his fond memories of watching former standouts such as Tavon Austin.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to showcase if he has what it takes to play at the highest level and make the most of his final season at the college level.

“Coming here finding a new place for one year was kind of challenging but it’s been a good turnaround for me,” Ajayi said.