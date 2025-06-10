Chance Moore’s Waiver Approved by NCAA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 10, 2025) – West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Chance Moore has been declared eligible by the NCAA today for competition for the 2025-26 season.

A native of Brookhaven, Georgia, Moore transferred to WVU from St. Bonaventure this spring. He previously played in five games at Arkansas in 2021-22, at Missouri State from 2022-24 and at St. Bonaventure in 2024-25. Per the NCAA ruling, Moore must sit out WVU’s first five regular season games.

“We are pleased that the NCAA approved the waiver for Chance to have his fifth season of eligibility,” coach Ross Hodge said. “As I said when he signed, Chance has the ability, size and physicality to impact both sides of the ball and impact winning at a high level. We are thrilled with the ruling and look forward to Chance being a Mountaineer this season.”