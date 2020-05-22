The current COVID-19 pandemic has forced athletes to get creative in a lot of different areas.

One of those has been when it comes to developing methods to get in their voluntary workouts. That has meant creating gyms or weight benches in their own backyards, substituting weights for other household equipment and various other systems around the holdups created by the coronavirus.

Each situation for each player is a different one and it’s made for some unique theater in how they’re able to get in those non-tracked workouts to remain in shape when they do return to campus.

“Some of our players have filled up book bags and stuff to make weights,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. “Across sports in general you’re seeing some unique ways to train.”

Because those workouts are deemed voluntary and coaches cannot track or monitor those, the NCAA has made changes to ensure that coaches aren’t a part of the process.

That means while you might have seen college coaches commenting, liking or retweeting on players getting in voluntary workouts before, that is now not the case.

That’s because in order to curb the idea that those workouts are anything but voluntary, the NCAA has taken steps to prevent coaches from doing it. That has taken some enjoyment away for obvious reasons.

“All kinds of creativity. I was having some fun on social media watching those guys then the NCAA passes this rule that you can’t like or comment,” Brown said. “I’ve been seeing some stuff but I can’t have fun with it anymore.”

Still that hasn’t stopped Brown from being active on his own part on social media, posting updates of his own on Instagram which was brought about by a player challenging him to have his own routine.

The head coach also has been active sharing updates on what’s happening with the program, an idea he spearheaded to help fill the void left by the absence of sports.