Changes to the redshirt rules in college football are coming this season and that’s a win for everybody involved.

Players are still granted five years to play four but under the new legislation passed by the Division I Council it would allow those athletes to play in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility such as in the past.

The change was prompted due to athletes losing an entire year of eligibility after being injured or playing in a limited amount of games. It’s a problem that has spanned college football and hasn’t been any different at West Virginia.

In recent years, players such as Darrien Howard, Martell Pettaway and last year Isaiah Hardy lost an entire season by playing in a handful of games due to a need at their positions.