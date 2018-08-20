Changes to the redshirt rules had been needed for a while and head coach Dana Holgorsen didn’t have to go very far to point to a prime example to showcase the reasons why.

During the 2016 season, then freshman running back Martell Pettaway didn’t see a snap through the first ten games of the season but due to injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart the Mountaineers were left with no other options in the backfield.

So, Holgorsen elected to put Pettaway into his first game action in the eleventh game of the season and the freshman proceeded to rush for 181 yards in the 49-19 win over Iowa State.

It was a necessary action at the time, but the health of the other running backs returned and Pettaway saw only a total of only 19 carries over the next two games, 11 less than he had in his debut. But there was no turning back, the year of eligibility was gone for Pettaway.