Cincinnati DL transfer Lawton commits to West Virginia football

From there things only further intensified and the in-state native took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend where he made his decision to commit to the Mountaineers.

Lawton, 6-foot-3, 266-pounds, spent only one season with the Bearcats before entering his name into the transfer portal Nov. 11. The former South Charleston standout was immediately linked to the Mountaineers and took an unofficial visit to check out the program for the Texas game Nov. 20.

West Virginia has addressed a position of need through the transfer portal with the pledge of former Cincinnati defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton.

Lawton received an offer from West Virginia out of high school along with Illinois, Nebraska, Boise State, Coastal Carolina and several more. The former Rivlas.com three-star prospect received his initial offer from the Mountaineers from the previous coaching staff and while there was interest with the new group things never really came together for the pair.

It turns out that the second time was a charm as Lawton could fill a need up front for the Mountaineers football program as a versatile option on the defensive line.

While Lawton didn’t see the field at Cincinnati in his only season, he was tabbed with First-Team All-State honors and was the All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year in 2020. The year prior he also earned first-team all-state honors with 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Lawton will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level and is expected to arrive in Morgantown in January in order to start his college career.

Overall, Lawton is the second transfer pledge for West Virginia this off-season joining Clemon running back Lyn-J Dixon who committed to the program in November.

WVSports.com will have more with Lawton in the near future.