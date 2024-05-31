No. 3-seed West Virginia baseball entered the first game against Friday’s regional with a tall task against No. 2-seed Dallas Baptist and starting pitcher Ryan Johnson.

Nine innings later though, it would be WVU starting pitcher Derek Clark who was the story, tossing his fourth complete game of the season as the Mountaineers beat DBU, 4-1, in the first round of the Tucson Regional.

Johnson entered Friday afternoon second in the country in ERA and was viewed as one of the best pitchers in the nation. The approach from the Mountaineers was patient early and it seemed to be getting to Johnson. WVU (34-22) had two runners reach base in the first, but despite not scoring any runs, they seemed to have the DBU right-hander figured out.

In the 3rd inning, that approach paid off for WVU, as Ben Lumsden worked a walk, which was only Johnson’s 14th walk of the year. The next pitch would hit JJ Wetherholt, before Logan Sauve smashed a three-run home run 453-feet to dead center, putting the Mountaineers on the board, 3-0.

Three would be what Clark needed, as he was cruising early. Clark retired the first six batters he faced in order but faced trouble in the third.

Clark allowed back-to-back singles, both on weak contact, bringing up the top of the DBU order with one out and two runners on.

Clark would get a ground out fielder’s choice to get the second out, before he took matters into his own hands, picking off a DBU runner at first base to strand runners on the corners and keep the Patriots scoreless. Dallas Baptist would challenge the play, but the call was upheld, and West Virginia was out of the inning.

After the third, Clark was settled in and then some, dominating the Patriots and holding them to only one hit over the next three innings.

WVU put up another run against Johnson in the sixth, as Sauve, Sam White, and Reed Chumley, put together three consecutive hits to start the inning, while Chumley’s double was able to score Sauve, extending WVU’s lead to 4-0.

Clark ran into the most trouble all day in the 8th inning, as two hits put runners on with no outs. Clark let one run score on a sacrifice-fly, but a fly out and ground out, ended the threat with only one run coming across for DBU.

Clark finished the game striking out a total of eight Patriot hitters, holding them to four hits, while DBU scored only one run for the third time this season and the first time since Apr. 21.

Sauve finished the afternoon going 2-for-4, with three RBIs on his big home run, as well as two runs scored. White also had two hits, while Chumley also recorded a two-hit game.

West Virginia moves on to the 1-0 game in the double-elimination style regional, as they will face the winner of Arizona and Grand Canyon on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. from Hi Corbett Field.