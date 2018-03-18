West Virginia and Marshall is more of a clash of the only two division one programs in the Mountain State. It’s a clash of styles as well.

The Mountaineers look to speed teams up on defense and get them out of their element, while the Thundering Herd try to do the same on the offensive end to opponents by relying on spacing, jump shots and pick and rolls to score.

Fast is the name of the game for both just in different ways. Both unique.