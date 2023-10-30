1–West Virginia responds. With their backs against the wall on the road with a two-game losing streak, the Mountaineers put together their most complete football game in the month of October to knock off UCF 41-28 and spoil their homecoming.

This was a game that both teams needed to find a way to win and the Mountaineers started fast and never trailed in this game on the road. It's a significant win as it's the second time that West Virginia has won on the road this season as more than a touchdown underdog after knocking off TCU in September.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown expressed confidence in his team heading into the matchup and they backed it up with a strong performance. Yes, the Knights are struggling with the adjustment to the Big 12 but this was considered a must-win to keep their season afloat but instead they now fall to 3-5.