1–The wild west is about get wilder. The world of NIL has been at the center of college athletics since the laws went into effect in 2021 but things took another major turn at least in the immediate future.

That's because a federal judge issued an injunction to block the NCAA from enforcing prohibitions against recruits signing monetary deals with booster groups. Essentially, the order lifts all restrictions on student-athletes signing NIL deals before joining programs and making an already hectic climate even more so with the floodgates this could open. It's a major roadblock in the quest for college athletics governing body to stop schools and their supporters from engaging in pay-for-play.

Granted the injunction is not a final ruling, but when that does come down it could make the recruitment of student athletes even more messy than it already has become.