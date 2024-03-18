Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–The search officially begins. While it was understood from the time that Josh Eilert was appointed over the program in the summer that he was on an interim contract, the hunt for the next full-time West Virginia basketball coach is now officially underway.
The Mountaineers' season ended in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a loss to Cincinnati ending Eilert's year atop the program at 9-23 overall. It was a challenging year all around for the basketball program which dealt with a laundry list of hurdles ranging from eligibility concerns, suspensions and injuries.
But in the end Eilert was thrust into a difficult situation and handled the job with as much class in representing the basketball program as possible. Still, when it comes to the next steps the spotlight goes to what athletic director Wren Baker will do next.
