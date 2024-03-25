1–DeVries is your next West Virginia basketball head coach. If you've been a premium member of WVSports.com the news that Darian DeVries was set to become the head coach didn't come as a surprise but that doesn't make it any less exciting.

DeVries has been at Drake for the past six seasons and amassed a career record of 150-55. He comes from a nice coaching background as he previously worked under both Dana Altman and Greg McDermott while he was an assistant at Creighton for 17 years prior to taking the job with the Bulldogs.

DeVries has led Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons. That includes back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles and at least 27 wins in each of the past two seasons. The Iowa native has won at least 20 games in each of his six seasons atop the program.